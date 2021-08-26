Look: Fan scolds ESPN’s Adam Schefter in harsh letter about Tua Tagovailoa pronunciation

ESPN’s Adam Schefter received some “fan mail” from a crazed former TV announcer who scolded the reporter over his pronunciation of Tua Tagovailoa’s name.

Schefter shared a photo of the letter over Twitter on Wednesday. The fan addressed the letter to both Schefter and fellow ESPN reporter Field Yates In the letter, the fan claims to be a retired radio/TV announcer and voiceover artist.

The fan scolds Schefter and Yates for “routinely f— up” (censored by LBS) the pronunciation of Tagovailoa. The crazed person calls Schefter and Yates “a–holes” and also calls Mike Greenberg an a-hole, saying Greeny is not worth a letter.

The letter is simply amazing. Just seeing the gall of someone to write such a nasty letter like that about a subject that doesn’t call for such profanity is humorous.

The most incredible part is the fan was wrong with his correction! Here is Tagovailoa himself sharing how to pronounce his last name:

And for the record: pic.twitter.com/7DsOuGTcrb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

So, the proper pronunciation is: tongue-oh-vai-lo-uh. What are the chances Schefter receives an apology from the fan? Probably as good of odds that he receives an apology from this man.