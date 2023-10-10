 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 9, 2023

Fans annoyed with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman over their Jimmy Garoppolo comments

October 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Jimmy Garoppolo at a press conference

Mar 17, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Some members of the football analytics crowd were not happy with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman over what the announcing team had to say about Jimmy Garoppolo during “Monday Night Football.”

The Green Bay Packers got the ball first in their game with the Las Vegas Raiders. They eventually punted, giving the ball to the Raiders and Jimmy Garoppolo. As Jimmy G came out to run the Raiders’ offense, ESPN showed a graphic containing some of the quarterback’s career stats. The first stat was Garoppolo’s career record as a quarterback: 41-19.

Both Buck and Aikman praised Garoppolo over the stellar record.

“That top number, you cannot ignore that. He has been a winner in the NFL. Everyone wants to pick him apart, but look at that top number, and it’s been impressive,” Buck said.

Aikman agreed.

“At the end of the day, that’s all that matters,” Aikman said of Garoppolo’s wins. “And he’s been a big part in a lot of those wins as well. And I’ve always liked Jimmy. When he has protection in the pocket, he can get as hot as anybody.”

A quarterback’s record is regarded by many fans/observers as just as important as a pitcher’s record these days. That means many people believe the stats are very reflective of factors outside the person’s control, such as how good the rest of their team is.

Plenty of fans were quick to point that out via X.

Is Garoppolo a “winner” or just fortunate to be on some really good teams? Or is it a mix of both factors?

Garoppolo went 2-0 on the 2016 New England Patriots that won the Super Bowl. He then went 38-17 over six seasons with a San Francisco 49ers team that reached the NFC championship game in three of the last four seasons. The Niners have been able to successfully replace Garoppolo with Brock Purdy, while Jimmy G’s record isn’t looking as great so far with the Raiders. At the same time, not just anyone can quarterback the Niners to wins. In 2017, Garoppolo went 5-0 while San Francisco’s other quarterbacks were 1-10. Trey Lance was also traded away after falling behind on the depth chart. He was 2-2 as a starter with San Francisco.

Article Tags

Jimmy GaroppoloJoe BuckTroy Aikman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus