Fans shared the same concern about Tom Brady

Fans shared the same concern after seeing Tom Brady on FOX’s pregame show ahead of Super Bowl LIX Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Brady is in his first season as the analyst for FOX’s lead NFL announcing team. The general consensus is that Brady has improved throughout the season and did a good job on the network’s pregame show. But the way Brady looked gave fans concern.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion former quarterback had sunken cheeks and was looking quite thin, which had fans concerned.

Tom Brady in the booth like. pic.twitter.com/s9EWYYtWCF — Polina Bastin (@space_iskewl) February 9, 2025

Why does Tom Brady look like a walking skeleton — MiamiTheatreGuy (@FLtheatreguy) February 9, 2025

I can’t tell if Tom Brady got a bad face lift or is starving. — jaytee03 (@J_Thomas2003) February 9, 2025

Is Tom Brady okay? His broadcasting is much improved but dang he is skin and bones. — Mama Longhorn✌🏻peace🧡love & Horns Go Up 🤘🏻 (@tx_ex89) February 9, 2025

Tom Brady looks like a Coco character pic.twitter.com/nw11GE9eYO — Richie Assaly (@rdassaly) February 9, 2025

Whatever diet Tom Brady went on to look thinner on TV for the SuperBowl…he went a step too far. That's not a healthy look.. #KCvPHI #FlyEaglesFly #ChiefsKingdom #NFL #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIX — Charlie Foxtrot (@HashtagSpiruli) February 9, 2025

Here is how Brady looked in one of his pregame segments with lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

HERE WE GO The GOAT is about to call his first Super Bowl in the broadcast booth 🐐🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Y3jqUjUoXw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Brady was listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds during his playing days. However, the 47-year-old had lost weight prior to his final season in the NFL due to his divorce. It’s not the first time fans have been concerned over Brady’s thin-looking face.