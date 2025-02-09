 Skip to main content
Fans shared the same concern about Tom Brady

February 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
Tom Brady

Fans shared the same concern after seeing Tom Brady on FOX’s pregame show ahead of Super Bowl LIX Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Brady is in his first season as the analyst for FOX’s lead NFL announcing team. The general consensus is that Brady has improved throughout the season and did a good job on the network’s pregame show. But the way Brady looked gave fans concern.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion former quarterback had sunken cheeks and was looking quite thin, which had fans concerned.

Here is how Brady looked in one of his pregame segments with lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady was listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds during his playing days. However, the 47-year-old had lost weight prior to his final season in the NFL due to his divorce. It’s not the first time fans have been concerned over Brady’s thin-looking face.