Tom Brady lost concerning amount of weight before season

Tom Brady did not have the season he was hoping for in 2022 as he battled some serious off-field issues. Now we are getting a sense of just how much those off-field issues affected him.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington published a “Final Dilemma” video on Thursday that contained tons of information about Brady and the quarterback’s most recent season. In the video, Darlington reported that Brady effectively entered the season knowing it was a lost season.

Both during and prior to the season, Brady was navigating a divorce from his wife. News of the divorce wasn’t announced publicly until late October, but was known privately for at least a month prior.

Brady was reported to have negative body language during training camp. His physical appearance raised questions, as his face looked gaunt.

Tom Brady looks too skinny. I hope he is ok. pic.twitter.com/MrbbhSGmd8 — Egal (@EGTVEgal) September 17, 2022

Darlington confirmed what our eyes could see — Brady had lost weight. Darlington says Brady had lost 15 pounds.

“But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season. His physical stature, faced with 15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril,” Darlington said.

Brady is listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. He is widely known for his TB12 training system; his focus on health and nutrition is legendary. Seeing someone who is so focused on their health lose weight like that shows just how much he was affected by his divorce.

Weight loss is not uncommon for someone who is depressed while going through a breakup/divorce.

Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen were married for over 13 years. Brady had the ability to block out a lot of issues during his playing career, but it was evident that the impending divorce affected him greatly.