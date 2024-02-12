Fans obsessed over all the 3s in the Super Bowl

There were some major coincidences regarding the prevalance of the number 3 when it came to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, and some fans took note. Some even thought something big was going on with numerology.

The final score for the Super Bowl was 25-22 — the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers by 3 points.

The final touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman to win the game was a 3-yard pass.

The winning touchdown was scored with 3 seconds left on the clock.

Patrick Mahomes’ final passing yards total was 333.

The title gave Mahomes 3 Super Bowls and 3 Super Bowl MVP awards.

The game also took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the stadium’s address is 3333 Al Davis Way.

Fun fact:

SB Address 3333 Al Davis Way pic.twitter.com/WHyt2myIVU — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) February 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes won his 3rd Super Bowl and his 3rd Super Bowl MVP, the 33rd time a QB has won the award, by 3 points with 3 seconds left by throwing for 333 yards at a stadium with the address 3333 Al Davis Way — Joshua Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) February 12, 2024

Given all the 3s involved in the game, we were just a double-overtime away from conspiracy theorists really going wild.