 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 12, 2024

Fans obsessed over all the 3s in the Super Bowl

February 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Patrick Mahomes holds up his hand

There were some major coincidences regarding the prevalance of the number 3 when it came to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, and some fans took note. Some even thought something big was going on with numerology.

The final score for the Super Bowl was 25-22 — the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers by 3 points.

The final touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman to win the game was a 3-yard pass.

The winning touchdown was scored with 3 seconds left on the clock.

Patrick Mahomes’ final passing yards total was 333.

The title gave Mahomes 3 Super Bowls and 3 Super Bowl MVP awards.

The game also took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the stadium’s address is 3333 Al Davis Way.

Given all the 3s involved in the game, we were just a double-overtime away from conspiracy theorists really going wild.

Article Tags

NFL Playoffs 2023Super Bowl 58
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus