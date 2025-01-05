Fans asked the same question during Browns-Ravens game

Fans watching Saturday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., were asking the same question.

The Cleveland Browns’ offense struggled to move the ball for most of the game. They had scored just three points prior to finally breaking through with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Bailey Zappe even had a pick-six in the first quarter on his second possession of the game. Cleveland also gave Dorian Thompson-Robinson an offensive series late in the first quarter.

The Browns playing Zappe and Thompson-Robinson led fans to ask one question: where is Jameis Winston and why wasn’t he in there?

I'd rather watch Jameis lose this game than Bailey Zappe, at least it'd be entertaining — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) January 4, 2025

If Bailey Zappe is going to throw Pick 6’s you might as well play Jameis! That wasn’t even a cool Pick 6 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 4, 2025

Why isn’t Jameis Winston playing for the Cleveland Browns today? He’s clearly better than Billy Zappe. Plus he’s 💯 funnier. pic.twitter.com/J8uL8hoO7p — Ghost Warrior (@ghost_warrior34) January 4, 2025

Why is Bailey zappe playing over jameis Winston again? pic.twitter.com/CIlMtA2n06 — Dan (@Onorato4Daniel) January 4, 2025

If you’re the Browns, why are you not just starting Jameis Winston? He’s going to turn the ball over just like these other guys, but he’s going to also throw for 300+ and be much more entertaining for the fans of a 3-13 ball team. — Coach 🔔 (@TheCoachesDesk) January 4, 2025

Winston had been listed as questionable for the game due to his shoulder and was later termed out for the game. He was serving as Cleveland’s emergency quarterback.

Winston appeared in 12 games for Cleveland this season and made seven starts after Deshaun Watson got hurt. He passed for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and he made the Browns an exciting and fun team to watch. But after a bad game against the Chiefs where he went 16/25 for 146 yards and 3 interceptions, he got benched. Fans clearly miss him and his exciting style.

Don’t forget: the Browns have a high draft placement they’re fighting for.