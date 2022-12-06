 Skip to main content
Fans react on Twitter to RG3’s funny pirates line

December 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Robert Griffin III looking on

Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) looks up to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Fans appreciated some wordplay by Robert Griffin III on Monday night.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew gave their picks for the Week 13 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Griffin picked Tampa Bay to win and then threw in a double entendre.

“I’m going with the Tampa Bay Bucs. These pirates are ready to get the booty!” RG3 said.

The pirates being ready to get the booty has a more straightforward meaning about the Bucs trying to get the prize of a victory. There is also the more sexual interpretation, which fans enjoyed.

Griffin has become known for his sexual innuendo and wordplay on air and Twitter. That continued to be the case on Monday night.

