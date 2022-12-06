Fans react on Twitter to RG3’s funny pirates line

Fans appreciated some wordplay by Robert Griffin III on Monday night.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew gave their picks for the Week 13 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Griffin picked Tampa Bay to win and then threw in a double entendre.

“I’m going with the Tampa Bay Bucs. These pirates are ready to get the booty!” RG3 said.

The pirates being ready to get the booty has a more straightforward meaning about the Bucs trying to get the prize of a victory. There is also the more sexual interpretation, which fans enjoyed.

“These Pirates are ready to get the booty” they have to get RG3 off the TV, man 😂😂🤣 — Bunkhouse Buck (@ReallyTweezyB) December 6, 2022

That man RG3 said “the pirates are ready to get that booty” pic.twitter.com/r2OKNwqa5g — Ya BM's Fav DJ (@DJTMAXdaKiD) December 6, 2022

Rg3 wild for the “booty” line 😂😂😂😂 — Geo 🥶 (@GeoDude___) December 6, 2022

Griffin has become known for his sexual innuendo and wordplay on air and Twitter. That continued to be the case on Monday night.