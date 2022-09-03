Robert Griffin III draws attention for ‘orgy’ call during Michigan game

Robert Griffin III just couldn’t help himself from cracking a joke with some sexual innuendo on Saturday.

RG3 was calling Michigan’s opener against Colorado State. The Wolverines won 51-7 and scored four touchdowns on the ground.

Michigan’s final touchdown came on a 4-yard run by freshman quarterback Alex Orji. Recapping the touchdown as ESPN was heading to a commercial break, Griffin decided to use a double entendre.

“It’s an orgy in the end zone,” Griffin said.

RGIII: "It's an orgy in the end-zone" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mu8EJdfATM — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 3, 2022

That call from Griffin came right after he said he wasn’t going to touch the subject when it came to Orji’s nickname. So much for that.

He had that one well prepared and couldn’t resist using it.