Fans stunned by how cheap the food is at Falcons’ home stadium

Attending a sporting event always comes at a cost. There are tickets, parking and, of course, the food. But for fans of the Atlanta Falcons, they get a bit of a reprieve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks to team ownership.

While many gameday costs are too much for the average America, attending a Falcons game remains one of the most cost-effective events in America — not just among NFL teams, but among all sports teams across the country. And not a week goes by that it doesn’t surprise some of those in attendance.

This is $20 worth of food at MBS! pic.twitter.com/cgVFEIgpO4 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 18, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was recently named the NFL’s most cost-effective venue thanks in large part to their $5 beers and $2 hotdogs. In total, the average game-day outing costs Falcons fans just $135.67.

Already low concession prices have been lowered even further in recent years and Falcons owner Arthur Blank isn’t completely satisfied just yet. He continues to find creative ways to lower the price of food at the stadium and create a cost-effective experience for the team’s fans.

“Arthur Blank repeatedly challenges us to find innovative ways to further improve operations across our businesses,” Steve Cannon, AMB Group CEO, said in 2019. “As we’ve always said, it is incumbent on us to listen and respond to our fans and we’ve heard that value, quality and speed of service are incredibly important . . . Our fans are our most important influencers and we want to ensure they have the level of service they’ve come to expect from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

While most other venues around the league continue to charge an arm and a leg for concessions, the Falcons will proceed against the current.