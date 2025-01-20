Fans were wrong about the Saquon Barkley-Jalen Hurts exchange

Saquon Barkley helped the Philadelphia Eagles seal their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a pair of massive touchdown runs, but the star running back did not call his shot on the second one.

Barkley had touchdown runs of 62 and 78 yards in the Eagles’ 28-22 NFC Divisional Round victory over the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The second run gave the Eagles a two-touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter and effectively put the game away.

Before the 78-yard run, Barkley and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had some sort of verbal exchange. Some amateur lip readers thought Barkley saw that the defense was lined off perfectly for him to rip off an explosive play and told Hurts to “watch this.”

Saquon goes “watch this” to Jalen Hurts before his game clinching touchdown 😬 pic.twitter.com/FWFnS4Yxm4 — Covers (@Covers) January 20, 2025

That would have been cool, but that is not at all what Barkley said to Hurts. When asked about the exchange after the game, Barkley said he thought he was lined up wrong and asked his quarterback if that was the case.

“I think I was on the wrong side, but you don’t have that part of the story. It worked out pretty well, though,” Barkley said. “That was the conversation that we were having back there. We checked it and I was like, ‘Am I supposed to switch?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ I can’t say what he said because it’ll give away the play. I wasn’t quite sure, and it just worked.”

Saquon Barkley before his 78 yard touchdown run, thought he may have been lined up wrong and that’s what he was asking Jalen Hurts about. He says it worked! pic.twitter.com/LxeK9uJMUz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 19, 2025

Barkley finished with 205 rushing yards and the two scores on 26 carries. Though he did not call his shot on the longest run, fans still loved the move Barkley pulled en route to the end zone.