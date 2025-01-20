Fans loved what Saquon Barkley did on his 78-yard touchdown run

Saquon Barkley was the star of the game for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Barkley rushed for 205 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns while helping his Eagles advance to the NFC Championship game.

Barkley scored on a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, he broke things open with a 78-yard touchdown run to make it 28-15 with 4:36 left. It was during that touchdown run that Barkley did something that fans loved.

The Eagles star began pounding his own helmet before even reaching the end zone. Barkley did it around the Rams’ 25-yard line and then a second time near the 15.

Saquon smacking his helmet during the run had me so hype

pic.twitter.com/dlyh2b3Cxm — Sean (@SeanTalksEagles) January 19, 2025

Barkley was so pumped up and excited about the big play that he was giving himself helmet slaps. His actions had Eagles fans similarly hyped up.

Y’all. Saquon slapping himself in the helmet on his way to the end zone in a playoff snow game might be the hardest NFL moment in a long time. #GoEagles — Jonathan Frederick (@jonmikefred) January 19, 2025

Saquon got me hype hitting his helmet with his hands like in an Eagles fan. I just want AJ to get one. — | ayye yoo dope | (@AyoDxpe) January 19, 2025

Saquon smacking himself in the helmet in the snow as he runs for another TD was gangsta Lol — DuffJuice (@DuffJuice30) January 19, 2025

Saquon smacking his helmet on that run sent me to the moon — Hacksquat Jim Duggan (@hcksqtjimduggan) January 19, 2025

Barkley is in his first season with the Eagles after spending six with the New York Giants. He has been on a heater all year, rushing for a career-high 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. He has 324 yards and 2 touchdowns in the postseason too.

Now Philly will host Washington next weekend in the NFC Championship. Barkley has been a difference-maker for the Eagles and a huge part of their offense.