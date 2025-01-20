 Skip to main content
Fans loved what Saquon Barkley did on his 78-yard touchdown run

January 19, 2025
by Larry Brown
Saquon Barkley was the star of the game for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Barkley rushed for 205 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns while helping his Eagles advance to the NFC Championship game.

Barkley scored on a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, he broke things open with a 78-yard touchdown run to make it 28-15 with 4:36 left. It was during that touchdown run that Barkley did something that fans loved.

The Eagles star began pounding his own helmet before even reaching the end zone. Barkley did it around the Rams’ 25-yard line and then a second time near the 15.

Barkley was so pumped up and excited about the big play that he was giving himself helmet slaps. His actions had Eagles fans similarly hyped up.

Barkley is in his first season with the Eagles after spending six with the New York Giants. He has been on a heater all year, rushing for a career-high 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. He has 324 yards and 2 touchdowns in the postseason too.

Now Philly will host Washington next weekend in the NFC Championship. Barkley has been a difference-maker for the Eagles and a huge part of their offense.