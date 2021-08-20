Food at SoFi Stadium appears to be catered by the Fyre Fest people

SoFi Stadium boasts breathtaking architecture and state-of-the-art facilities, but apparently the cuisine is more than a bit lacking.

There have been a lot of complaints throughout the NFL preseason about the subpar menu items during Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams games. The prices, as expected, are steep. But the product has looked downright atrocious. Arash Markazi shared some photos of the menu selections, and we doubt they’re going to stimulate your appetite.

There was a lot made of the $15 pepperoni pizza at SoFi Stadium but it was a bigger issue than that. The prices and appearance of many of the food options at the stadium left many fans upset. Here's a look at the Hot Dog, Marinara Pizza, Cheeseburger Sub and Veggie Burger Sub. pic.twitter.com/xUNiN085AJ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 16, 2021

We know stadium concession prices can be absurd, but some of that doesn’t even look edible.

We recently saw a big brawl break out during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium. The melee may have been sparked by a woman who threw a drink at some men who were arguing (video here). We can only imagine what would have happened if she tossed that disgusting hot dog.