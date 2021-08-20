 Skip to main content
Food at SoFi Stadium appears to be catered by the Fyre Fest people

August 20, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium boasts breathtaking architecture and state-of-the-art facilities, but apparently the cuisine is more than a bit lacking.

There have been a lot of complaints throughout the NFL preseason about the subpar menu items during Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams games. The prices, as expected, are steep. But the product has looked downright atrocious. Arash Markazi shared some photos of the menu selections, and we doubt they’re going to stimulate your appetite.

We know stadium concession prices can be absurd, but some of that doesn’t even look edible.

We recently saw a big brawl break out during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium. The melee may have been sparked by a woman who threw a drink at some men who were arguing (video here). We can only imagine what would have happened if she tossed that disgusting hot dog.

