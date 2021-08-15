Video: Random woman escalated brawl between Rams, Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams played a meaningless exhibition game at their shared stadium on Saturday night, but some of their fans took it quite seriously.

An ugly fight broke out in the stands at Sofi-Stadium after some fans, all of who appeared to be Rams supporters, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when a drink came flying and hit one of the fans in the back while he was turned the other way. You can see the video below:

Huge fight at the Rams-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium… pic.twitter.com/aOrndTxdKF — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 15, 2021

But here’s the kicker: The drink wasn’t even thrown by one of the fans who were involved in the argument. It came from a woman two rows away who seemingly had nothing to do with the melee.

It’s hard to say if the situation would have turned physical anyway, but things clearly escalated when the drink was thrown. That woman apparently wanted to see a brawl.

We doubt any of those fans will become as famous as the guy who handed out a beating during the NBA playoffs this year.