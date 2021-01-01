Former Bears CB Mike Richardson arrested in connection with homicide

Former NFL cornerback Mike Richardson was arrested this week in connection with a homicide.

KPHO-TV in Phoenix reports that Richardson, who was part of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl team in 1985, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in connection with an incident that took place the day before. Investigators believe the 59-year-old shot a man over $200 worth of cocaine.

The victim, identified as Ronald Like, was found on Tuesday morning after he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Richardson was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and weapons misconduct. He was also wanted on a felony that was issued a week before the shooting. Police in Mesa said witness statements indicated Richardson is “considered to be a drug dealer.”

Richardson played college ball at Arizona State and was an All-American in 1981 and 1982. He was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears, whom he played for from 1983-1988. He then ended his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1989.

This is not the first time Richardson has been arrested. He has history of felony drug offenses, including when he was found guilty of possession of dangerous drugs for sale in February 2019.

Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office