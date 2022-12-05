 Skip to main content
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL

December 5, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Eric Fisher looking on

Aug 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in a corresponding move on Monday.

Fisher was the top draft pick of 2013, going to the Kansas City Chiefs. He garnered two Pro Bowl nods in his eight seasons with the Chiefs and also was a member of their Super Bowl-winning team in the 2019 season. But Fisher ruptured his Achilles in the next postseason and was later released by Kansas City. While he would then sign with the Indianapolis Colts and make 15 starts for them last season, Fisher was without an NFL team to this point of the 2022 campaign.

Despite getting stymied by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, the Dolphins are still a contending team at 8-4 overall this season. That means that Fisher may get another chance to bust out some of his legendary celebrations.

