Former Raiders OL Mario Henderson dies — dead at 35

Former NFL offensive lineman Mario Henderson has died at the age of 35.

Henderson’s former high school and college teammate James Chaney announced in a tweet on Wednesday that Henderson has died. The cause of death is not yet known.

On behalf of the Lehigh Football Program I would like to extend my condolences to the family of our Brother, Lehigh Lightning & Florida State Seminole GREAT, Mr. Mario Henderson! #BoltUp #RestInPeace #Noleforever pic.twitter.com/FIkam787X0 — Coach Chaney (@coachchaney96) October 21, 2020

Henderson played college ball at Florida State from 2003-2006. He was taken by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played for the Raiders for four seasons and the San Diego Chargers for one year in 2012. He then bounced around to other pro football leagues like the Arena Football League for a few years.

Henderson played in 44 NFL games and made 28 starts.