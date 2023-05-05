Former Super Bowl MVP gets released by his team

Five years after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, one veteran quarterback now finds himself on the waiver wire.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that they have released Nick Foles. The move ends Foles’ tenure in Indianapolis after just one season.

Foles, now 34, was largely a backup in 2022 but made two starts at the end of the season for the Colts after the team decided to bench Matt Ryan. He went 0-2 though, completing 25-of-42 total passes with zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

Granted, Foles was able to taste glory prior to that, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII during the 2017 campaign. Foles became Philadelphia’s starter after Carson Wentz got hurt and ended up shining en route to earning Super Bowl MVP honors. Also a Pro Bowl selection back in 2013, Foles has spent time in his career with the then-St. Louis Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Chicago Bears too.

As for the present day, the Colts no longer had room for Foles after drafting quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first round this year and signing a much younger QB than Foles to be their new backup. It is possible though that Foles still lands a backup gig elsewhere (as he had other teams eyeing him last year).