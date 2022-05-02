Report: Panthers could still add veteran QB

The Carolina Panthers added quarterback depth when they drafted former Ole Miss star Matt Corral in the third round, but that does not necessarily mean they are going to stop pursuing veteran options.

Albert Breer of The MMQB wrote in his weekly column on Monday that he expects the Panthers to “kick around the idea” of adding a veteran quarterback. They have already been linked to Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. Nick Foles, who was released by the Chicago Bears at his request last week, is another name to watch.

Some people were surprised when the Panthers did not use the No. 6 overall pick on a quarterback. In hindsight, that looks like the right move. They instead took Ickey Ekwonu, who was considered by many to be the best offensive lineman in the draft. Carolina was then able to land one of the top QB prospects in the third round.

A report after the first round claimed the Panthers were intensifying their pursuit of Mayfield. However, the fact that they got Corral should allow them to be more patient. They are unlikely to pay a steep price for any veteran QB whether it is Mayfield, Garoppolo, Foles or someone else.

The Panthers still have Sam Darnold, who is obviously not a long-term solution for them. The question is whether they consider any of the aforementioned veterans to be a significant upgrade.

Mayfield’s already limited trade market may have dried up over the weekend. If the Cleveland Browns are intent on trading him, they will likely have to get creative.