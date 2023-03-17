 Skip to main content
Gardner Minshew lands with new NFL team

March 16, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Gardner Minshew in a headband

Aug 18, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) looks on during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew’s world tour continues.

The fan favorite QB Minshew has agreed to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Colts are giving Minshew a one-year deal with $3.5 million fully guaranteed. Rapoport adds that Minshew’s deal could be worth up to $5.5 million and has low thresholds on very attainable incentives.

Minshew, 26, spent the last two seasons backing up Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles. He also made four total starts of his own in Philly when Hurts was injured, going 1-3 with 1,102 passing yards and seven touchdowns to four interceptions.

The move to the Colts marks a return to the AFC South division for Minshew. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019 to 2020 and became a cult hero of sorts there with his eccentric style. Now Minshew is bringing his long locks to Indianapolis and will get a chance to compete for their starting QB job after the release of Matt Ryan.

