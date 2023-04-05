Report reveals Foster Moreau’s plans for future after cancer diagnosis

Foster Moreau sounds very determined following his recent diagnosis.

New Orleans Saints writer John Hendrix reported this week that the outlook for the veteran NFL tight end Moreau is that it is a matter of “when” rather than “if” he continues his football career. Hendrix adds that a team could hypothetically sign Moreau and place him on the non-football injury list.

Moreau, a free agent this offseason, revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. A routine physical that Moreau had undergone with Saints team doctors during a visit to New Orleans revealed the discovery. You can read Moreau’s statement about his diagnosis here.

Still only 25 years old, Moreau was a fourth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2019. He caught 33 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns last season. Now Moreau will focus on his recovery with the ultimate goal of resuming his pro football career.