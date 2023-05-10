Foster Moreau hits huge milestone months after cancer diagnosis

Foster Moreau’s future looked uncertain when the tight end was diagnosed with cancer two months ago, but he is now ready to continue his NFL career.

Moreau and the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract. His agent, Joe Linta, told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the deal includes $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a routine free-agent physical with the Saints back in March. He has since achieved positive results from treatment and is planning to play in 2023.

Nick Underhill reports that Moreau has received clearance to participate in team activities next week but could be brought along slowly.

I'm told Moreau has clearance to participate as soon as next week but the doctors might choose to play it slow. What an incredible turnaround. https://t.co/2drU2FuGDN — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 10, 2023

Having just turned 26, Moreau is still young by NFL standards. The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2019 fourth-round pick caught 33 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns last season. If healthy, Moreau should have an opportunity to carve out an important role in the Saints’ offense.