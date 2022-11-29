FOX threw serious shade at Zach Wilson with brutal graphic

As if getting benched in Week 12 wasn’t bad enough, Zach Wilson was catching some strays from the TV department.

Wilson did not play in the New York Jets’ 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, he was inactive for the game and standing on the sidelines.

Even though he wasn’t playing, FOX still took a shot at him. They showed just how brutal the Jets’ offense was under him in the second half of a 10-3 loss to New England in Week 11.

The Jets gained just two yards on 26 plays in the second half. FOX noted that the math worked out to 2.8 inches per play.

Ouch.

White went 22/28 for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. He seems to have a hold on the starting job for probably two more games now while Wilson tries to regain his confidence.

Being on the wrong end of a graphic like that probably won’t do much to restore Wilson’s confidence.