FOX debuts awesome commercial for Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut

FOX Sports is priming viewers for Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut with a pretty awesome commercial.

FOX aired the new ad during the Michigan-Texas game on Saturday, one day before Brady makes his television debut calling the Browns-Cowboys game for the network. The ad features a TV talking head questioning why Brady would go into broadcasting when he could simply relax, which leads to a series of past Bradys dressed in Patriots, Buccaneers, and Michigan uniforms hyping Brady up as he confronts the doubters. It concludes with a young Brady in San Francisco 49ers gear saying that “one day, you’ll be the greatest there ever was,” which motivates present-day Brady to return to his prep work.

Tom Brady's long-awaited debut tomorrow for his broadcasting career on @NFLonFOX comes with a promo video. #SportsMedia pic.twitter.com/B0nKp17EU4 — Major Upside (@MajorUpsideHQ) September 7, 2024

FOX is certainly leaning into the hype, but Brady fans will love this. Considering how hard Brady has worked to get ready for his debut, the network might as well make the most of it, and they are clearly confident that he will be a success.

We have already received some hints about how Brady feels about the NFL, and more of those insights and opinions are probably coming. Brady will be judged to a high standard, but FOX wouldn’t be rolling out ads like this if they felt he couldn’t handle it.