FOX officially names Troy Aikman replacement for NFL games

FOX had to replace both members of its top NFL broadcasting team after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN, and the two seats have now officially been filled.

In a press release on Tuesday, FOX announced that Kevin Burkhardt has taken over for Buck as the play-by-play announcer and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will serve as the network’s No. 1 in-game analyst. That means Olsen will call the Super Bowl in just his second year with FOX. He expressed his excitement on Twitter.

Year 2 with @NFLonFOX will culminate w/ Super Bowl LVII! Humbled to be trusted with the biggest games on the biggest stage! Can’t wait to work with the entire A crew for what will be a memorable NFL season. @kevinburkhardt @ErinAndrews @TomRinaldi12 https://t.co/7GsvP6RiX4 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) May 31, 2022

It is also noteworthy that the FOX announcement included sideline reporter Erin Andrews. There was some talk that she might leave the network, as she was openly disappointed that Buck and Aikman took jobs with ESPN.

Olsen may not be FOX’s top analyst for very long. That job is waiting for Tom Brady after the quarterback agreed to a massive deal with the network. Though, no one knows if Brady will retire after the 2022 season or continue playing.

Even if Olsen only gets one year as the No. 1 analyst with FOX, the opportunity was too good to pass up.