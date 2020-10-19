Frank Gore calls out Jets teammates after falling to 0-6

Frank Gore has seen and done a lot in the NFL, so his frustration with his New York Jets teammates is notable.

The Jets fell to 0-6 on Sunday with a 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The offense was dismal, piling up three-and-outs and posting just one drive that went further than 38 yards. That drive came in the fourth quarter, and still didn’t end in points.

Gore called out that lack of production after the game, suggesting that the team didn’t start producing until it was far too late.

“Can’ f—ing wait till the fourth quarter to start playing ball, man,” Gore said, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Gore is in his 16th NFL season. He’s played on his share of poor teams. The fact that he’s this frustrated says a lot about where the Jets are at, though. That frustration is beginning to spill out in public as their season goes further south with each passing week.