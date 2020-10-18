Jets unhappy with Gregg Williams over comments about offense

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams raised some eyebrows recently with comments about the team’s play on offense. Those comments were apparently noted within the team as well.

During the week, Williams seemingly blamed the team’s offense for some of his defense’s struggles. You can read those comments here.

On Sunday’s CBS broadcast, Andrew Catalon and James Lofton mentioned those comments, and noted that they came up during production meetings this week. It was clear that coach Adam Gase was not happy with them. Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, CBS quoted Gase as saying Williams’ comments were “not what we need” and that “everyone needs to shut up and play.”

It’s no surprise that this didn’t go down well. The Jets are 0-5, and tensions are high. Gase is desperate to find a way to turn things around. Williams’ comments are only going to get in the way of that goal. It’s fair to say that Williams may have been privately admonished over this, too.