Is Frank Gore going to continue playing in 2021?

Frank Gore just finished his 16th NFL season, which is remarkable for any player and downright incredible for a running back. It would have been understandable if the veteran retired five or so years ago, but it sounds like he wants to keep going.

Gordon told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he is open to playing in 2021 if the right situation arises.

Jets' RB Frank Gore did not close the door on returning for a 17th NFL season and, in the right circumstance, is open to playing again in 2021, he just said. More ahead from Gore today on The Adam Schefter Podcast. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2021

It’s unclear what that situation would be, but it’s worth noting that Gore signed with the New York Jets last year likely knowing they were not a contender. He also expressed frustration over their poor play, so perhaps he is only planning to play next season if a better team shows interest.

Gore will turn 38 in May. He played in 15 games this season and managed to rush for 653 yards, though his 3.5 yards per carry was the worst mark of his career. Still, it’s impressive that he was able to remain healthy. It would not be a surprise if he generates interest as a veteran backup and tremendous leader.