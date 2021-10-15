Funny video shows Vita Vea struggling with his postgame jersey exchange

NFL players often swap jerseys with opponents after games as a show of respect, but Vita Vea reminded us on Thursday night that the process isn’t an easy one for a 350-pound defensive tackle.

Vea swapped jerseys with Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 28-22 win. The process seemed quite challenging. While Leonard Fournette was being interviewed by FOX, Vea was shown in the background struggling to get his jersey off. He eventually needed some help. Check out the hilarious video:

Someone help Vita Vea get his jersey off please! (@Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/ZuBJSIXPyC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2021

The NFL banned players from swapping jerseys last season, so this is the stuff we were missing out on. Vea had better have an equipment manager on standby the next time he wants to trade jerseys with someone.