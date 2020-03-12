G Quinton Spain gets 3-year, $15 million deal from Bills

Quinton Spain is remaining with the Buffalo Bills.

The offensive guard is re-signing with Buffalo and getting a 3-year, $15 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Spain, who was undrafted and uses the nickname “Mr. Undrafted,” hinted at the good news with a tweet earlier Thursday.

Spain spent the first four seasons of his career with Tennessee before signing a one-year deal with the Bills last season worth around $2 million. Now he’s getting some long-term security.

The 28-year-old played in all 16 games last season.