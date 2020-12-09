Gardner Minshew begging Jaguars to let him play

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-11 and giving the New York Jets a run for the dubious distinction as worst team in the league. Gardner Minshew believes the team would be better off at quarterback with him playing, but they’re not giving him the chance.

Minshew says he has pretty much begged coach Doug Marrone to play quarterback.

“It’s so frustrating,” Minshew said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “I pretty much went and begged before the Cleveland game to be able to play. It sucks, you know, There’s no way around it.

“I want to be out there. I want to be helping our team, but if helping our team is me being the best No. 2 I can be then that’s what I’ve got to do right now.”

Minshew began the season as the team’s starting quarterback, but hasn’t played since late October after revealing he had a thumb injury. He’s missed the team’s last five games — all losses — though he has been cleared to return. Jake Luton started three of those games, and Mike Glennon has started the last two.

The Jags are choosing between three bad options. Minshew is probably the best quarterback in the group, but the Jags may be trying to give it their best shot at landing the No. 1 draft pick.

Minshew has passed for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.