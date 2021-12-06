Watch: Gardner Minshew, Eagles fan had awesome exchange after game

No player was more thrilled with his team’s win in Week 13 than Gardner Minshew, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was happy to share that excitement with a fan after the game.

Minshew started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts and played extremely well in a 33-18 road win over the New York Jets. The former sixth-round pick was fired up, and his excitement level only grew when he spotted a fan who was holding up a No. 10 “Minshew II” jersey. Minshew began going crazy and jumped up to high-five the fan before autographing the jersey for him.

Check out the awesome exchange:

Gotta love this energy after the win from No. 10 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QqGUNFcQIy — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 5, 2021

Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The performance had a lot of people wondering why he isn’t starting for a team.

Between the exchange with the fan and the awesome moment Minshew shared with his dad, it was obvious how much leading the Eagles to a win meant to him.