Gardner Minshew shares awesome moment with dad after Eagles win

Gardner Minshew stepped in for the injured Jalen Hurts on Sunday and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 33-18 win over the New York Jets. It was a win that was clearly quite meaningful for the journeyman quarterback.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark captured video of Minshew and his father Flint embracing in the parking lot after Sunday’s win. There’s a lot of intense hugging, yelling, emotion, and yes, a bit of profanity.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew? This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

Minshew is only in his third NFL season, but he’s been around the block a bit. He was a surprise phenomenon as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but never reached those heights again and was made expendable when the team drafted Trevor Lawrence. He’s made it clear he does not think of himself as a backup, but he’s been serving in that role to Hurts since being traded to Philadelphia just before the start of the regular season.

Minshew was good on Sunday, going 20-for-25 with for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

One thing is for sure: if you’ve seen Minshew’s father, you know that hug probably hurt a little bit.