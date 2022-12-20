 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 20, 2022

Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason

December 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Gardner Minshew in a headband

Aug 18, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) looks on during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor.

Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. That is more than enough money to afford a nice home or condo, but Minshew spent an extended period earlier this year living on a bus. He said he mostly parked it outside his trainer’s home in Florida, but the Eagles also let him park it at the team’s facility.

Minshew has since found a new place to live, but he said this week that he still has the bus.

Minshew told reporters in July that he had been living on the bus for five months. He fixed it up and had been planning to sell it, but apparently he never got around to it.

The bus sale will probably have to wait a little while longer. Minshew may start for the Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, as Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury. If Minshew does play, hopefully we will get another great moment like the one we saw from him last season.

Article Tags

Gardner Minshew
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus