Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason

Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor.

Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. That is more than enough money to afford a nice home or condo, but Minshew spent an extended period earlier this year living on a bus. He said he mostly parked it outside his trainer’s home in Florida, but the Eagles also let him park it at the team’s facility.

Minshew has since found a new place to live, but he said this week that he still has the bus.

Gardner Minshew lived on an old prison bus this offseason. It was mostly parked outside his trainer’s gym in Florida, but the #Eagles allowed him to relocate to NovaCare during spring workouts. Minshew moved, but the bus “is still there,” he said. “I need to sell that thing.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 20, 2022

Minshew told reporters in July that he had been living on the bus for five months. He fixed it up and had been planning to sell it, but apparently he never got around to it.

Gardner Minshew arrives for Eagles camp as only he can This is the bus that Gardner has been living in for the last 5 months. The bus used to transport inmates. He fixed it up. Now he is selling it. He says it would be a perfect bus for tailgating He is a FreeBird!

@Eagles pic.twitter.com/cCrPseEEee — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 26, 2022

The bus sale will probably have to wait a little while longer. Minshew may start for the Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, as Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury. If Minshew does play, hopefully we will get another great moment like the one we saw from him last season.