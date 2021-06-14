Gardner Minshew undergoes major hairstyle change

Gardner Minshew has set the internet on fire numerous times in the past with his eccentric hairstyles and facial hair, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has opted for a much cleaner look to take him into the 2021 season.

Minshew was seen rocking a breathtaking mullet earlier this offseason, but it is now gone. The former Washington State star looked far more clean-cut at minicamp on Monday. As ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out, Minshew recently had the mullet chopped off.

Gardner Minshew’s mullet is gone, but what a run it had. We’ll always remember its beauty. (Via @youre_like_really_pretty on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/r5oWQkSybj — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2021

What a shame. For those of you who never got to witness Minshew’s majestic mullet, you can still catch a glimpse of it here.

History tells us it won’t be long before Minshew sports another noteworthy look. He shared the story behind his awesome mustache not long after the Jaguars drafted him in 2019, though that appears to be blending into his beard these days. Stay tuned.