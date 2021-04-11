Gardner Minshew is slaying with his new mullet look

Gardner Minshew’s majestic mustache has been his defining quality since he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago, but the hair on his head may suddenly be more noteworthy than the hair on his face.

Minshew has been growing an absolutely breathtaking mullet since the conclusion of the 2020 season. Words really can’t do it justice, so have a look for yourself:

Minshew is starting to look less like an NFL quarterback and more like a bouncer at a Texas saloon.

If you remember, Minshew shared the story behind his mustache not long after the Jags drafted him. We’d love to hear how the mullet came about as well.