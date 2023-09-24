Gardner Minshew pulls a Dan Orlovsky against Ravens

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew committed an embarrassing blunder during his team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Colts were trailing the Ravens 17-16 and had 3rd-and-11 at their own 1-yard line with just over two minutes remaining. Minshew took a shotgun snap and dropped back to buy himself more time while looking down the field. The problem is he stepped out of the back of the end zone while doing so.

You can see the full play below:

MINSHEW PULLED AN ORLOVSKY!!! pic.twitter.com/KzQFGsNyOw — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 24, 2023

Of course, fans everywhere immediately point out that Minshew pulled a Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky, a former Detroit Lions quarterback, is notorious for running out the back of the end zone in a 2008 loss against the Vikings.

Minshew’s blunder handed the Ravens a 3-point lead, which is why it was especially painful.

Believe it or not, another quarterback pulled an Orlovsky during a game last season (video here). At least the ESPN analyst has plenty of company now.