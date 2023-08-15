Gardner Minshew has classy reaction to losing Colts’ QB competition

Gardner Minshew will begin the 2023 season as a backup quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts, and he seems to be handling the team’s decision well.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday announced that rookie Anthony Richardson will start in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Minshew was asked a short while later about being relegated to a No. 2 role, and he said he is “really excited” for Richardson.

Gardner Minshew on the news of Anthony Richardson being named the starter: “…I totally understand & I’m all-in with what we got going. I can’t stress enough, I’m really excited about Anthony, I think he’s going to be really special. I think he’s got a great opportunity here.” — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 15, 2023

Minshew signed a 1-year, $3.5 million deal with the Colts back in March. It was obvious even at the time that Indy was going to draft a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick, but Minshew still had a realistic chance of starting. Richardson did not have a lot of experience in college and is a raw prospect, so many believed the Colts would want the former Florida star to spend some time on the bench.

That is not the plan, at least to start the season. Minshew is now an insurance policy, and a very good one. The 27-year-old has extensive starting experience and a career passer rating of 93.1. If Richardson struggles, Minshew could step into a big role at some point during the upcoming season.