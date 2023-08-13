Did Jets WR Garrett Wilson savagely troll Sean Payton?

The New York Jets appear to be getting very creative with their efforts to troll Sean Payton.

Earlier this week, Payton said he has established some strict rules for how he wants Denver Broncos players to carry themselves during preseason games. The Super Bowl-winning coach expects starters to leave their uniforms on even after they are pulled. Payton also does not want to see sunglasses or bucket hats, and he does not want players conducting in-game interviews.

What head coach Sean Payton doesn't want to see during the #broncos 1st preseason game Friday after starters are pulled: – Uniforms off after you're done playing

– No sunglasses

– No Gilligan hats (moving forward this is my term for bucket hats)

– No interviews during the game — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 8, 2023

With all that in mind, take a look at what Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson when he was interviewed during his team’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

Could all of that been a coincidence? Possibly, but it doesn’t seem like it. One Twitter user shared a photo of Wilson and called his attire an “A+ Sean Payton troll,” and Wilson “liked” the tweet.

Payton made headlines last month when he trashed Hackett and the previous Broncos coaching regime. Aaron Rodgers and others have since blasted Payton, but Wilson’s troll job was by far the most creative response.