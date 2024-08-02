Geno Smith dealing with multiple injuries?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly dealing with more than one injury in training camp.

Smith was not seen at practice on Wednesday or Thursday. When asked about the veteran’s second consecutive missed practice, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Smith is “working through a couple things” and was going to have some “imaging” on Thursday night.

Macdonald did not share any details, but Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune was told Smith is dealing with hip and knee injuries.

Coach Mike Macdonald says #Seahawks QB Geno Smith is going to get “imagining” and see a doctor. Doesn’t sound like he will practice tomorrow, either. Been told it’s his knee and hip. Missed 2nd straight practice today. So, our indefinitely @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/X8rIzaoM8N — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2024

Smith will turn 34 in October. He has been very reliable for the Seahawks since winning the starting quarterback job two years ago, and he agreed to a restructured contract this offseason in the wake of some trade rumors.

Smith had career highs across the board in 2022 with 4,282 yards and 30 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions. He parlayed that success into a 3-year, $75 million contract extension that included millions in incentives.

Though he played well overall, Smith was not quite as productive last season. He finished with 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns and 9 picks. He still seems to have the starting job locked down, even if Macdonald was less than convincing when asked about Smith’s status early in the offseason.