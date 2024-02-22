Seahawks make another big Geno Smith contract move

The Seattle Seahawks have made another move to suggest that Geno Smith is their quarterback for 2024, at the very least.

The Seahawks and Smith agreed to a restructured contract on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The move converts Smith’s $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, which opens up about $4.8 million in salary cap space.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times noted that Smith was due to receive this money on March 18. The move means he gets it now, and that the Seahawks can now spread that cap hit across two seasons.

This is the bonus Smith was due to receive on March 18. Giving it to him now spreads out the hit over this year and next year. Also means Smith gets all the money now. That would seem to add that much more certainty to him staying in 2024. https://t.co/oXoTApPrak — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 22, 2024

There had been some modest speculation that the Seahawks might look to upgrade at quarterback this offseason. However, they had already made one big move suggesting that Smith is very much in their plans going forward. This would seem to affirm that.

Smith has been a great story for the Seahawks, and put up 3,624 passing yards and 20 touchdowns last year. While he dealt with some injuries late last season, the Seahawks appear content to run it back with the 33-year-old once more.