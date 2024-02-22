 Skip to main content
Seahawks make another big Geno Smith contract move

February 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Geno Smith with a Seahawks beanie on

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have made another move to suggest that Geno Smith is their quarterback for 2024, at the very least.

The Seahawks and Smith agreed to a restructured contract on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The move converts Smith’s $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, which opens up about $4.8 million in salary cap space.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times noted that Smith was due to receive this money on March 18. The move means he gets it now, and that the Seahawks can now spread that cap hit across two seasons.

There had been some modest speculation that the Seahawks might look to upgrade at quarterback this offseason. However, they had already made one big move suggesting that Smith is very much in their plans going forward. This would seem to affirm that.

Smith has been a great story for the Seahawks, and put up 3,624 passing yards and 20 touchdowns last year. While he dealt with some injuries late last season, the Seahawks appear content to run it back with the 33-year-old once more.

Geno SmithSeattle Seahawks
