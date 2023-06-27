George Kittle names 1 teammate who was cooking 49ers’ defense in OTAs

The San Francisco 49ers are overflowing with offensive weapons, but there is one player who is standing out to George Kittle.

The 49ers tight end was a guest on Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take” for an episode that was released on Friday. He was asked to name the best player on the team’s talented roster.

Kittle listed Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and then himself. Then he had something notable to say about teammate Brandon Aiyuk.

“I think one guy that you guys are going to love to watch is [WR] Brandon Aiyuk,” Kittle said, via 49ers Web Zone. “Holy cow. He was cooking our defense all of OTAs. It was so fun to watch. … We have like six mouths to feed on our offense. And so, if he was in an offense where he was the number one choice and got 12 targets a game, he’d probably have 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns a year. He’s fantastic.”

Aiyuk was a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2020, so it’s not like he’s some unknown hidden gem. He also had his best season as a pro last year, recording 78 catches for 1,015 yards and 8 touchdowns.

But based off what Kittle is saying, plus Aiyuk declaring last month that he is “about to take off,” maybe the 25-year-old receiver is going to take things to the next level.

The Niners went 13-4 last season and their offense still hasn’t had a full season with Christian McCaffrey. If Brock Purdy returns strong for Week 1, they will be a dangerous team once again.

