Brock Purdy reaches key step in recovery from elbow injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has taken another step forward in his recovery from an elbow injury.

Purdy traveled to Jacksonville on Monday to begin the next phase of his rehab, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The second-year quarterback is expected to spend several days throwing under the watch of a quarterback coach and orthopedic specialist.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy is headed to Jacksonville today to throw the next couple weeks with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely — another sign Purdy is progressing through his rehab following elbow surgery and remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/9fWPwVUg8t — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 26, 2023

Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during the 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. He underwent surgery in March. All indications have been that he is progressing well with his rehab and could even be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

A 7th-round pick out of Iowa State in 2022, Purdy excelled as a rookie last season. He threw for 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions over nine games and the team went 5-0 in his starts.

The Niners have made it clear that the starting job remains Purdy’s when he is fully recovered. They also have Trey Lance and Sam Darnold on their roster, but the former’s stock seems to be tumbling more by the day.