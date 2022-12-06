George Kittle references Brock Purdy’s NSFW nickname

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping Brock Purdy can do for them what Nick Foles did for the Philadelphia Eagles five years ago, and it sounds like they are even giving their new starting quarterback a similar nickname.

Eagles fans famously nicknamed Foles “Big D–k Nick” when he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in 2018 and led the team to a Super Bowl. Purdy, a rookie out of Iowa State who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played well in relief of Garoppolo on Sunday after Garoppolo suffered a broken foot. He shared an Instagram post on Monday celebrating the 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, and 49ers tight end George Kittle commented “BCB.”

#49ers George Kittle is a fan of Brock Purdy 😂 pic.twitter.com/s6tGnd8Dek — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 6, 2022

That “BCB” stands for “Big C–k Brock.” Kittle obviously wants the nickname to become a thing, even if he cannot admit it publicly.

Purdy went 25/37 for 210 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception against Miami. His best throw of the game came on a crucial 3rd-and-10 play when he found Kittle over the middle of the field as Purdy was taking a big hit.

PURDY DIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wiDboXuldy — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2022

The Niners improved to 8-4 with the win. They remain in the driver’s seat in the NFC West. One 49ers veteran has a good reason for being confident in Purdy going forward. Judging by the nickname Kittle is using for Purdy, he feels the same way.