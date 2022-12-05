49ers LB gives great quote about Brock Purdy taking over as starter

One San Francisco 49ers linebacker thinks he knows why Brock Purdy should be okay taking over as the team’s starter for the rest of the season.

The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday to a broken foot that will end his season, meaning Purdy is going to be pressed into duty as long as the Niners are still playing. Linebacker Fred Warner thinks Purdy is more tested than most believe, however, because he has been facing the team’s defense in practice for weeks.

Fred Warner on #49ers scout-team-QB-turned-starter Brock Purdy: "He’s played against the best defense in the league for the past 13 weeks. He’ll be fine." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 5, 2022

Even if the 49ers aren’t necessarily going at game speed in practice, Warner has a point. Facing San Francisco’s vaunted defense probably is not fun and could be a good learning experience, though few would argue that it compares to a game.

Purdy looked fairly competent in what ended up being a win for the 49ers on Sunday. Maybe Warner is onto something here.