49ers LB gives great quote about Brock Purdy taking over as starter

December 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Fred Warner making a gesture

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

One San Francisco 49ers linebacker thinks he knows why Brock Purdy should be okay taking over as the team’s starter for the rest of the season.

The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday to a broken foot that will end his season, meaning Purdy is going to be pressed into duty as long as the Niners are still playing. Linebacker Fred Warner thinks Purdy is more tested than most believe, however, because he has been facing the team’s defense in practice for weeks.

Even if the 49ers aren’t necessarily going at game speed in practice, Warner has a point. Facing San Francisco’s vaunted defense probably is not fun and could be a good learning experience, though few would argue that it compares to a game.

Purdy looked fairly competent in what ended up being a win for the 49ers on Sunday. Maybe Warner is onto something here.

