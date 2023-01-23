 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 22, 2023

George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend

January 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

George Kittle holds the ball

George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for a 2-yard touchdown on a 2nd-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his touchdown, and Kittle caught the ball after it bounced off the ground.

Not only did Kittle joke around by pretending to call for a fair catch, but he also flipped the touchdown ball to Jerry Rice, who was behind the end zone.

Rice was among several former 49ers players who attended the big playoff game, which brought back memories of the rivalry playoff games between the Cowboys and Niners in the early ’90s (as well as the early ’70s and 1981).

In addition to getting the touchdown ball, Rice also drew attention for the great pendant he had hanging from the chain around his neck.

Article Tags

George KittleJerry RiceNFL Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus