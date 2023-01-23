George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend

George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for a 2-yard touchdown on a 2nd-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his touchdown, and Kittle caught the ball after it bounced off the ground.

Not only did Kittle joke around by pretending to call for a fair catch, but he also flipped the touchdown ball to Jerry Rice, who was behind the end zone.

Kittle caught McCaffrey's post-TD spike and gave it to Jerry Rice 👏🙌@gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/aXZ9d0YlbR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2023

Rice was among several former 49ers players who attended the big playoff game, which brought back memories of the rivalry playoff games between the Cowboys and Niners in the early ’90s (as well as the early ’70s and 1981).

In addition to getting the touchdown ball, Rice also drew attention for the great pendant he had hanging from the chain around his neck.