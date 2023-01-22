 Skip to main content
Jerry Rice wears incredible chain to 49ers playoff game

January 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jerry Rice on the field

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers former receiver Jerry Rice before Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice is in attendance for the team’s divisional playoff game Sunday against Dallas, and he made sure nobody would miss him.

Rice wore an incredible chain for Sunday’s divisional game, featuring a huge bedazzled Niners helmet with “GOAT” emblazoned on the back.

Rice went all-out here. Nobody in San Francisco would miss him even without the chain, but he certainly left everyone with zero doubt about both who he was and who he will be rooting for Sunday.

Interestingly, Rice voluntarily ceded his GOAT claim a few years ago, saying he had never sought it anyway. Still, as long as he has a plausible claim to it, he might as well use it.

