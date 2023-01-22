Jerry Rice wears incredible chain to 49ers playoff game

Legendary San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice is in attendance for the team’s divisional playoff game Sunday against Dallas, and he made sure nobody would miss him.

Rice wore an incredible chain for Sunday’s divisional game, featuring a huge bedazzled Niners helmet with “GOAT” emblazoned on the back.

Jerry Rice’s chain is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/wiD5zdD8Gv — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 22, 2023

Rice went all-out here. Nobody in San Francisco would miss him even without the chain, but he certainly left everyone with zero doubt about both who he was and who he will be rooting for Sunday.

Interestingly, Rice voluntarily ceded his GOAT claim a few years ago, saying he had never sought it anyway. Still, as long as he has a plausible claim to it, he might as well use it.