George Kittle has odd approach to greeting defenders during games

George Kittle is one of the most intimidating players in the NFL, but the San Francisco 49ers star prefers to strike fear in opponents’ hearts with what he does rather than what he says. According to Kittle, those who have lined up against him could tell you that.

Kittle revealed this week that he isn’t much of a trash talker, especially before the ball is snapped. The All-Pro tight end said he typically greets defenders with a simple “hello.” They’re not always so cordial in response.

George Kittle says that he greets most defenders with at least a “hello” pre-snap. How do they respond? "I either get silence, or they swear at me, or we start having a conversation." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 29, 2020

In addition to being arguably the best tight end in football, Kittle is also one of the NFL’s funniest players. We know that from antics like the way he trolls Jimmy Garoppolo during Zoom meetings.

You can understand why some defenders don’t want to give Kittle the satisfaction of carrying on a civil conversation. The only thing worse than a guy who catches a pass over the middle and then trucks you is a guy who says “hello” before he does it.