George Kittle will return from foot injury to play in Week 16

George Kittle will make his return on Saturday after being out since Week 8.

Kittle has been out with a foot injury, but San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that the tight end will play in Week 16.

Shanahan also talked up Kittle and said the tight end feels “great.”

#49ers Star TE George Kittle WILL play Saturday vs Cardinals, Kyle Shanahan said in his zoom press conference. Said he felt “great” and that he’ll be on somewhat of a pitch count. Shanahan said Kittle is one of the healthiest players they have. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 24, 2020

Even if Kittle will play limited snaps, this is a big boost for the 49ers. They will be playing third-stringer C.J. Beathard at quarterback due to an injury to Nick Mullens.

Kittle had 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns prior to his foot injury.