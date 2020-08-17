George Kittle offers great quote on his contract extension

George Kittle is now the NFL’s highest-paid tight end. He’s excited about that not just for the financial aspect, but because sorting out the contract situation will now allow him to focus on what he really wants to do.

Kittle said Saturday that he was pleased to get the deal done because it takes care of both him and his family financial — and because now he can go out worry-free and “run through someone’s face.”

#49ers George Kittle on his contract: "Now I can go on a football field and not worrying about anything, about getting injured. Now I'm taken care of and my family is taken care of, and I can just go play football, and run through someone's face, and I'm excited about that." — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 15, 2020

That’s actually a fairly apt description of Kittle’s style of play. It doesn’t just apply to his performance in the passing game, either, as he can run over people in pretty much every facet of the game.

Kittle is one of the NFL’s dominant pass-catchers, with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. The 26-year-old’s position and all-around skill set are what led to him signing a record contract for an NFL tight end.