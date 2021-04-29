George Kittle says Seahawks nearly traded up in draft to get him

George Kittle revealed an interesting nugget about how his NFL career could have changed drastically.

Kittle was a guest on the “Stacking the Box” podcast for an episode published this week. In the interview, Kittle told host Matt Verderame about how the Seattle Seahawks were about to trade for him. Just at that moment, Kittle received a phone call from the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners were informing Kittle they were taking him in the draft.

Just wrapped a great interview with George Kittle for Stacking The Box on @FanSided. Fun nugget: On Kittle's draft day, the Seahawks called his agent to say they were trading up for him. At the same time, Kittle's phone rang. The 49ers were taking him. Good timing by SF. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) April 28, 2021

San Francisco’s pick turned out to be incredible.

Though he was only a fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall), Kittle caught 43 passes for 515 yards as a rookie. He became a Pro Bowler in his second season with 88 catches for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns. He was an All-Pro in 2019 with 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five TDs.

Of course, Kittle has also been doing all this in the NFC West, where the Seahawks play. But Seattle has done well against him. He has 28 catches for 341 yards in seven games against. San Francisco has gone 2-5 in those games, and Kittle has been held without a touchdown.